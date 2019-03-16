Safari Park inviting public to help celebrate “miracle baby” gorilla 5th birthday

SAFARI PARK - The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is inviting the public to a special celebration on March 19 inside the Gorilla Forest!

Little gorilla Joanne will be celebrating her 5th birthday. Veterinarians are calling this birthday a major milestone for the little one who was once called a “miracle baby” because of the challenges she overcame following complications during her mother’s labor.

Joanne was born on March 12, 2014 at the Safari Park’s Paul Harter Veterinary Hospital. Due due to complications during labor she was born via a rare emergency C-section. She had to spend 11 days in the hospital before she was reunited with her mother and members of her troop.

Since then, she’s made a full recovery and can be seen interacting with other young gorillas on a daily basis.

Safari Park animal care staff and volunteers have planned a very special butterfly-themed celebration. Joanne will receive special items that will include butterfly decorations, cardboard animals and painted gift boxes to explore. Nutritionists will prepare special gorilla treats like popcorn, sunflower seeds and dried cereal, plus a special ice “cake” filled and decorated with fruits and veggies.

Safari Park guests are encouraged to arrive at the gorilla habitat by 9:15 a.m. March 19 to watch Joanne and her troop enjoy their myriad of treats and special items.

Video courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park