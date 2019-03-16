Safari Park inviting public to help celebrate “miracle baby” gorilla 5th birthday

Cal Fire and Caltrans dedicated a section of Interstate 15 on Saturday to Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old fire engineer who died in December 2017 while fighting the Thomas Fire.
Bernie Sanders recently announced that his presidential campaign will be making a stop in California.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is inviting the public to a special celebration on March 19 inside the Gorilla Forest! Little gorilla Joanne will be celebrating her 5th birthday.
We closed out the work week with temps feeling more Spring-like in San Diego. Most daytime highs maxed out in the 70s, west of the mountains and we can expect more of that this weekend.
San Diego Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is reportedly depressed and possibly suicidal who went missing in San Diego.
President Donald Trump played down any threat posed by racist white nationalism after the gunman accused of the New Zealand mosque massacre called the president "a symbol of renewed white identity."
Police today were investigating the death of a man whose body washed up behind an outlet mall near the U.S.-Mexico border.
A special needs dog with an auto immune disease that affects her joints, forcing her to use braces on her front legs, is looking for a forever home in San Diego.