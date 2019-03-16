4 Scripps Ranch residents displaced after fire rips through apar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4 Scripps Ranch residents displaced after fire rips through apartments

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Video Report By Monique Griego, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 2-alarm fire at a Scripps Ranch apartment complex has displaced 4 people. 

San Diego Fire issued a second alarm for the fire in the 9800 block of Erma Road because the flames were in the attic and were overlapping from first to second floor.

Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Aide Barbat told News 8 the flames were confined to two units and no injuries were reported. 

Firefighters say the fire is under investigation and the cause is not yet known. 

The Red Cross has been called to assist the four residents who have been displaced.  


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.