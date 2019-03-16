4 Scripps Ranch residents displaced after fire rips through apartments

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 2-alarm fire at a Scripps Ranch apartment complex has displaced 4 people.

San Diego Fire issued a second alarm for the fire in the 9800 block of Erma Road because the flames were in the attic and were overlapping from first to second floor.

Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Aide Barbat told News 8 the flames were confined to two units and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the fire is under investigation and the cause is not yet known.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the four residents who have been displaced.



