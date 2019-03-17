Ex-San Diego State student arrested in string of fires near camp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-San Diego State student arrested in string of fires near campus

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former SDSU student was arrested Saturday in connection with a string of fires last week around campus, police said.

Madelyn Delarosa, 19, was taken into custody Saturday morning and faces three arson-related charges, according to a statement from San Diego State University campus police.

No injuries were reported in the four fires, all of which occurred a few blocks south of Viejas Arena.

Police say the spree began at 11 a.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol spotted and quickly extinguished a fire at a parked car at the 5500 block of Hardy Avenue.

"Shortly after," police were notified of another fire involving the exterior door of an apartment in the 5600 block of Hardy Avenue. A passerby put out that fire before officers arrived.

Campus police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's arson team then identified Delarosa as a person of interest, officials said.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police received word of a fire involving an apartment near the 5500 block of Montezuma Road. That fire went out on its own.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle was set on fire near the 5500 block of Hardy Avenue. Police say they connected Delarosa to that crime and arrested her. On Saturday night, the fire re-ignited on its own and had to be extinguished.

Investigators are working to identify a motive. An SDSU spokeswoman did not immediately know how recently Delarosa had been a student at the school.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Hundreds gather for vigil held in San Diego following New Zealand mosque massacre

    Hundreds gather for vigil held in San Diego following New Zealand mosque massacre

    Sunday, March 17 2019 9:50 PM EDT2019-03-18 01:50:55 GMT

    A candlelight vigil got underway San Diego Sunday evening in remembrance of the 50 lives taken this week in Christchurch, New Zealand. Organizers said the vigil would also be a place to pray for an end to Islamophobia, racism, gun violence and more.

     

    A candlelight vigil got underway San Diego Sunday evening in remembrance of the 50 lives taken this week in Christchurch, New Zealand. Organizers said the vigil would also be a place to pray for an end to Islamophobia, racism, gun violence and more.

     

  • University of Scandal, Corruption? USC at core of bribe plot

    University of Scandal, Corruption? USC at core of bribe plot

    Sunday, March 17 2019 11:31 AM EDT2019-03-17 15:31:12 GMT
    Sunday, March 17 2019 9:22 PM EDT2019-03-18 01:22:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File). FILE - This March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The past year has been a bruising one for the Los Angeles university. The president who helped ...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File). FILE - This March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The past year has been a bruising one for the Los Angeles university. The president who helped ...
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File). FILE - This March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The past year has been a bruising one for the Los Angeles university. The president who helped ...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File). FILE - This March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The past year has been a bruising one for the Los Angeles university. The president who helped ...
    The University of Southern California's place at the center of a widespread college admissions bribery scheme has added to the string of recent scandals at the school. 
    The University of Southern California's place at the center of a widespread college admissions bribery scheme has added to the string of recent scandals at the school. 

  • ‘Snake season’ coming to San Diego according to removal expert

    ‘Snake season’ coming to San Diego according to removal expert

    Sunday, March 17 2019 8:38 PM EDT2019-03-18 00:38:36 GMT

    Spring is almost here and as the temperatures start to rise more and more people will be out and about enjoying San Diego trails. But with the sun and warmth come critters – including rattlesnakes. 

     

    Spring is almost here and as the temperatures start to rise more and more people will be out and about enjoying San Diego trails. But with the sun and warmth come critters – including rattlesnakes. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.