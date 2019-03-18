Man found dead inside Potrero apartment with signs of trauma

POTRERO (CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's homicide detectives were Monday investigating the death of a man found inside a Potrero residence with signs of trauma.
The death was reported at 11:06 a.m. in the 25700 block of Potrero Valley Road, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said. Potrero is in southeastern San Diego County.
"A neighbor had gone to the residence because they had not seen the occupant in several days," Blevins said. "When the neighbor looked through the window, they noticed the occupant lying on the floor and immediately called 911."
When deputies and firefighters entered the residence they found a man who appeared to be in his 40s lying in the floor, the lieutenant said.
"The male was deceased and had signs of trauma to his body," Blevins said.
The man's name was not released pending notification of relatives, he said. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of the man's death.
Crews battled an apartment fire that erupted in Chula Vista early Monday morning, just moments after an earlier fire at a mobile home park across the street.
Two fires that broke out within a block of each other destroyed two trailers at a mobile home park and damaged at least two apartment units Monday morning in Chula Vista, authorities said.
The crowds of people visiting Walker Canyon to see the poppies have been so overwhelming the City of Lake Elsinore on Sunday evening announced a poppy field "shutdown" before re-opening Monday with limited access and parking.
A man who was seriously injured when he crashed a motorized scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego has died, police reported Monday.
Construction crews will begin Monday to build a trolley underpass at La Jolla Colony Drive, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Sunny skies with above-average temperatures are expected throughout San Diego County. Low clouds and fog could return Monday night and temperatures are expected to cool through Wednesday.
Spring is almost here and as the temperatures start to rise more and more people will be out and about enjoying San Diego trails. But with the sun and warmth come critters – including rattlesnakes.
A candlelight vigil got underway San Diego Sunday evening in remembrance of the 50 lives taken this week in Christchurch, New Zealand. Organizers said the vigil would also be a place to pray for an end to Islamophobia, racism, gun violence and more.
