Two fires break out within a block of each other in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two fires that broke out within a block of each other destroyed two trailers at a mobile home park and damaged at least two apartment units Monday morning in Chula Vista, authorities said.
A non-injury blaze broke out around 6:35 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Broadway, Chula Vista Fire Battalion Chief Chris Manroe said.
Firefighters arrived and found one trailer fully engulfed and two adjacent trailers were beginning to catch fire, Manroe said. Crews knocked the flames down within 20 minutes, but two trailers were destroyed by the blaze and a third sustained damage to the outside of the unit, he said.
Then, emergency personnel at the scene of the first fire spotted smoke nearby and notified dispatchers around 7:15 a.m. that it was coming from the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Manroe said. Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment complex and found flames coming from at least two apartment units on the second floor.
Facebook Video: Crews on scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Chula Vista Monday. (Mar. 18, 2019).
Crews knocked down the flames around 8:35 a.m., a CVFD dispatcher said.
It was not immediately clear how many units were damaged or if anyone was injured by the second fire.
The causes of both fires were under investigation.
Crews battled an apartment fire that erupted in Chula Vista early Monday morning, just moments after an earlier fire at a mobile home park across the street.
Two fires that broke out within a block of each other destroyed two trailers at a mobile home park and damaged at least two apartment units Monday morning in Chula Vista, authorities said.
The crowds of people visiting Walker Canyon to see the poppies have been so overwhelming the City of Lake Elsinore on Sunday evening announced a poppy field "shutdown" before re-opening Monday with limited access and parking.
A man who was seriously injured when he crashed a motorized scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego has died, police reported Monday.
Construction crews will begin Monday to build a trolley underpass at La Jolla Colony Drive, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Sunny skies with above-average temperatures are expected throughout San Diego County. Low clouds and fog could return Monday night and temperatures are expected to cool through Wednesday.
Spring is almost here and as the temperatures start to rise more and more people will be out and about enjoying San Diego trails. But with the sun and warmth come critters – including rattlesnakes.
A candlelight vigil got underway San Diego Sunday evening in remembrance of the 50 lives taken this week in Christchurch, New Zealand. Organizers said the vigil would also be a place to pray for an end to Islamophobia, racism, gun violence and more.
San Diego County sheriff's homicide detectives were Monday investigating the death of a man found inside a Potrero residence with signs of trauma.