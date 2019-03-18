Crews battle fire at Chula Vista apartment complex

EDITOR'S NOTE: Two fires that broke out within a block of each other destroyed two trailers at a mobile home park and damaged at least two apartment units Monday morning in Chula Vista, authorities said. For the full story, Click Here.

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – Crews battled an apartment fire that erupted in Chula Vista early Monday morning, just moments after an earlier fire at a mobile home park across the street.



The fire started around 7:00 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the apartment when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Facebook Video: Crews on scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Chula Vista Monday. (Mar. 18, 2019).