Man dies after crashing motorized scooter into tree in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was seriously injured when he crashed a motorized scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego has died, police reported Monday.



Christopher Conti, 53, who resides in Woodstock, Georgia, was riding northbound on west sidewalk of 10th Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday when he made a left turn at B Street, lost control of the scooter and crashed into a tree, San Diego police Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.



Conti, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered serious head injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday, Houseman said.

"This is the first known fatality in the city of San Diego involving a scooter," Houseman said.

