U-Haul crash shuts down San Diego County office building

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A U-Haul truck rammed into the front entrance of a county Health and Human Services building in Kearny Mesa Monday morning in what police believe could be an intentional act.

There was no suspect found on site and no injuries were reported. The driver fled on foot, according to the county. Expletives were spray-painted on one side of the truck.

The office of the Housing and Community Development Services at 3989 Ruffin Road was shut down after the rental truck crashed into the building at about 6 a.m., according to the county's Twitter account.

San Diego police inspected the vehicle and found no explosives or other devices and determined the vehicle posed no further threat.

The initial damage estimates to the building are $100,000.

Although the building is currently closed, Housing and Community Development Services are available. Anyone who had an appointment should call (858) 694-4801 to make alternative arrangements or visit the North Central Family Resource Center, 5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego, where staff are available for assistance.

Approximately 120 staff work in the office and are working from alternative working locations until the building is reopened.