U-Haul crash shuts down San Diego County office building

Parents charged with fraud as part of the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history are facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. However, KFMB News 8 spoke to a local attorney who said he would not be surprised if the defendants end up serving no jail time at all.
For the second consecutive year, the USC Board of Trustees approved a 3.5 percent increase in undergraduate tuition, it was announced Monday.
Authorities Monday publicly identified a 53-year-old Georgia man who was fatally injured when he crashed a motorized scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego.
A U-Haul truck rammed into the front entrance of a county Health and Human Services building in Kearny Mesa Monday morning in what police believe could be an intentional act.
Epicurean adventurers can go on a culinary voyage around the world without ever leaving SeaWorld, as the marine park’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival gets ready to set sail!
City officials broke ground Monday on the Bay Terraces Senior Center, a project that local residents have advocated for since the 1990s.
San Diego is considering allowing cannabis businesses to open lounges where customers can smoke or eat the product on site, it was reported Monday.
Weeds in your garden can be a frustrating problem. So, what can you do if a super bloom of weeds has taken over?
Authorities Monday were searching for a hit-and-run motorist who struck and seriously injured a 48-year-old man on an El Cajon street.