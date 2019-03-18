Tour the Seven Seas without leaving San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Epicurean adventurers can go on a culinary voyage around the world without ever leaving SeaWorld, as the marine park’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival gets ready to set sail!

The event will feature more than 55 food items, including 33 that are brand new this year, an all-new "Flavors of India" realm, 127 beer options, several wine varietals and live entertainment on three stages.

Seven Seas has something for everyone, including fans who come back year after year for the popular grilled lamb slider. For those seeking something new, there’s plenty this year, including the park’s Executive Chef Dave McHugh, who joined the SeaWorld family last summer.

McHugh’s goal was to honor a lot of the Seven Seas favorites, but also put his own culinary spin on the event.

“Come back and enjoy that delicious lamb slider, but also try some of the 33 brand-new items this year, like the pretzel melt reuben or potato samosas, with those bread elements coming right out of the hearth of our own bakery. We also are whipping up fresh roulades and authentic, hand-crafted pastry crème Napoleons. From savory to sweet, we want everyone to come out and share food and fun with friends and family," he said.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs went to SeaWorld to learn more about the food, entertainment and more.

San Diego’s premier food festival runs through April 28th.

