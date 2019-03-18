Woman killed in head-on crash in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A two-vehicle collision Monday has left one of the drivers dead, police said.

The collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 47th Street and Hilltop Drive, just south of Highway 94 near Holy Cross Cemetery.

A San Diego police dispatcher said medics treated an unresponsive female at the scene.

The other driver was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said.