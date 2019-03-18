UCSD campus police investigating written threats of violence

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego campus police are investigating generalized threats of violence written on restroom doors in the Geisel Library, the university announced today.

UCSD police began investigating the threats Sunday evening and continued to do so Monday. The non-specific threats were scrawled on the inside of three women's restroom doors in the library, according to UCSD.

"UCPD has interviewed potential witnesses and is reviewing video in an attempt to identify the person(s) responsible for these postings," campus Police Chief David Rose said. "Once found, we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

UCSD plans to continue with its ongoing finals week schedule while the investigation continues, albeit with an increased police presence on campus.

Students and residents can contact campus police at (858) 534-4357, or detective@ucsd.edu, to report any information they may have about the threats.