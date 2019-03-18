Zevely Zone: Former first responder saved by his dog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Never underestimate the power of a dog's love and lick. For 27 years, Adam Bavario dedicated himself to helping others, first as a medic then as a police officer.

After nine years of being misdiagnosed because of his young age, Adam suffered a Widow Maker heart attack.

The former first responder needed rescuing himself last fall. Adam collapsed in his San Marcos home and was brought back to consciousness by his dog, Roxy, an all-white boxer.

The dog nudged Adam and licked his face until Adam woke up and called 911. Adam was rushed to Tri-City Medical Center where a stint was put in within the record time of 27 minutes.

Adam Bavario is dedicating his life to educating others about the danger of chest pain.

Adam wants people to take control of their health and ask for a heart screening. Doctors say Adam should have died from his heart attack. He's a walking miracle who proudly walks the miracle that rescued him.

Adam adopted Roxy from an animal shelter.

"Hard to say who rescued who. She rescued me. I rescued her," Bavario said with tears in his eyes.