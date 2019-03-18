San Diego State University program requires sophomores to live on campus

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego State University officials say a program at the school is meant to turn the sophomore slump into sophomore success. But some students argue that it will hurt their wallets more than help their grades.

"Most people I know are completely against it,” said Gabrielle Pollack.

Pollack is part of a group of students organizing in opposition to the university's “Sophomore Success” program which requires non-local students to live in on campus housing for their sophomore year in addition to their freshman year. The school says the program aims to boost student performance.

Under the program students would pay anywhere from around $1,000 to $1,500 a month to live in a university apartment which vary in size from one to four rooms.

A lottery system is used for the selection process.

"I could be paying $600 a month for an apartment just as close, if not closer, with my friends,” said freshman Kylie Brown.

“To us, this looks like a one-sided cash grab meant to put more money in their pockets at our expense and our parents’ expense,” said Pollack.

News 8 reached out to university leaders and they shared the following statement: