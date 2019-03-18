North Park's Toyland Parade hosts charged with fraud

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Three former North Park Toyland Parade hosts have been charged with felony grand theft after allegedly accepting money from participants, canceling the parade after funds ran out and pocketing the money.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for Michael "Max" K. Mason , 61, Brenda M. Milow, 60, and Lisa M. Josef, 53, aka M.L. Bey, Li’Ma’ A.A.J. Bey, Chaplain Bey also known as the as Victoria House Corporation.

The trio collected $2,836.00 in donations and entry fees for the 2018 North Park Toyland Parade.

According to court documents, as of March 2019, there were 24 victims who never got a refund - including high school bands and elementary students.

"They are small businesses. They are small groups that want to promote what they are doing in the community and to victimize them like that is terrible," said Angela Landsberg, North Park Main Street Association Executive Director.

Documents show the three suspects were out on bail for charges involving a complex investment fraud case involving millions of dollars. Records show the man behind the Victoria House Corporation is Mason.

"He [Max] wanted to come in and save North Park. He had a lot of big ideas," said Landsberg.

Records indicate Mason used the help of Brenda Milow and Lisa Josef. Victoria House Corporation proports to be a grassroots community-bases nonprofit corporation based in San Diego, Ca. which is a part of a conglomerate of 200 plus companies that span 20 US states and several countries throughout the world. It's also claims to be a shelter for domestic violence victims. Court records show the investment fraud case stems from 2008 to 2013 involving eight victims, in San Diego and Idaho stealing $2 million from the elderly and investing in Silver American Eagle Coins.

Landsberg said she grew suspicious.

"It was not just random that he was tying to sell me coins in back in 2012 to 2013. That is something he was trying swindle everyone one," she said.

Mason was a member of the North Park Lions club but he was eventually voted out.

Records indicate the trio American Asian European Corporation, United Inmate Family Corporation, Victoria House Corporation and North Park Toyland Parade.

When word the parade was canceled the community rallied and The North Park Main Street Association started a GoFundMe. The parade was saved went on as planned on December 1st.

Full Toyland Complaint

Full Investment Fraud Complaint