North Park's Toyland Parade hosts charged with fraud

The crowds of people visiting Walker Canyon to see the poppies have been so overwhelming the City of Lake Elsinore on Sunday evening announced a poppy field "shutdown" before re-opening Monday with limited access and parking.
We were still basking in the sunshine to start off the work week, but most daytime highs were back to seasonal after a warm weekend. With a shift of the winds, onshore flow pushed a few clouds closer to the coast this evening. For the rest of the night, expect low clouds and patchy fog possible as a coastal eddy develops.
Three former Toyland Parade hosts have been charged with felony grand theft after allegedly accepting money from North Park Christmas Parade, canceling the parade after funds ran out and pocketing the money.
San Diego State University officials say a program at the school is meant to turn the sophomore slump into sophomore success. But some students argue that it will hurt their wallets more than help their grades.
The increased rainfall this season has without a doubt been beneficial to our region. But as mother nature blooms, so is the bug population and it’s only going to get worse. News 8’s Shawn Styles explains why.
A former San Diego media executive implicated in the college bribery scandal appeared in court on Monday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Parents charged with fraud as part of the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history are facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. However, KFMB News 8 spoke to a local attorney who said he would not be surprised if the defendants end up serving no jail time at all.
Never underestimate the power of a dog's love and lick. For 27 years, Adam Bavario dedicated himself to helping others, first as a medic then as a police officer.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to expand city-imposed curfews on five local parks in North Park, City Heights and near Balboa Park.