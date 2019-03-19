City of San Diego to hold tryouts for summer pool lifeguard jobs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego will host the first of three tryouts Tuesday to fill more than 40 pool lifeguard and manager positions for the summer.



The tryouts are designed to assess applicants' swimming proficiency. Those who pass the tryout are required to attend a weeklong lifeguard training course, which costs $231. After passing the course, applicants will be certified to work as a lifeguard at any of the city's pools.



The city currently has 46 open lifeguard and pool manager positions available at 13 city-owned pools.



"With summer fast approaching, it is important City pool facilities are fully staffed to ensure the public has access to safe swimming and recreational opportunities," said Don Crockett, district manager of the city's Aquatics Division. "Filling these lifeguard and pool manager positions will also allow the city to offer more swimming programs for children and adults including water aerobics, infant swimming and drowning prevention classes."



Residents of any age seeking to try out are required to first create an account at sdrecconnect.com. The first tryout will be held at 5 p.m. at Tierrasanta Pool at 11238 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Additional tryouts will be held March 21 and March 26.