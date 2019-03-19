San Diego beachgoers cautioned about stingrays

A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a 357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.
San Diego lifeguards are reminding beachgoers entering the ocean to shuffle their feet to avoid painful encounters with stingrays.
San Diego State University officials say a program at the school is meant to turn the sophomore slump into sophomore success. But some students argue that it will hurt their wallets more than help their grades.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 54-year-old man who was killed when the big rig he was driving crashed and overturned on a winding rural road a few miles southwest of Palomar Mountain State Park.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to expand city-imposed curfews on five local parks in North Park, City Heights and near Balboa Park.
The city of San Diego will host the first of three tryouts Tuesday to fill more than 40 pool lifeguard and manager positions for the summer.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures cooler, but still mild and warm. Patchy morning fog will make way for mostly sunny skies.
UC San Diego campus police are investigating generalized threats of violence written on restroom doors in the Geisel Library, the university announced Tuesday.
San Diego is considering allowing cannabis businesses to open lounges where customers can smoke or eat the product on site, it was reported Monday.
Three former Toyland Parade hosts have been charged with felony grand theft after allegedly accepting money from North Park Christmas Parade, canceling the parade after funds ran out and pocketing the money.