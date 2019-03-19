Couple walking their dog finds loaded gun lying in the road in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a 357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.



The couple says they saw the guns lying in the road in the 4700 block of Marblehead Bay Drive.

They say they called 911, knowing the revolver was loaded and cocked, and stayed with the guns until police arrived so no one would be injured.



No further information was available. Police are investigating the incident.