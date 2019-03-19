Making more room for happiness with "Outer Order, Inner Calm"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Four-time New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, and speaker Gretchen Rubin visited the News 8 Morning Show studio to talk about her new book "Outer Order, Inner Calm." Her book offers a multitude of ideas to help readers de-clutter and simplify to make room for happiness.

In the News 8 video report, Rubin finds that no one-way, magic, one-size-fits-all approach exists for clearing out clutter. She said, "When we look at our surroundings, we see a reflection of ourselves - at home, at work, and in life. By getting rid of things we don’t use, don’t need, or don’t love, as well as things that don’t work, don’t fit, or don’t suit, we free our mind (and our shelves) for what we truly value."

Rubin is the author of several books including the blockbuster New York Times bestsellers The Four Tendencies, Better Than Before, and The Happiness Project. She has an enormous readership, both in print and online, and her books have sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide, published in more than thirty languages.