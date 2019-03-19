Strict vacation rental rules upheld in Santa Monica, could this impact San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A federal appeals court recently upheld Santa Monica’s strict vacation rental rules.

Just this past week, a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Santa Monica rule prohibiting vacation-rental stays unless a resident is present.

The ruling is a blow to short-term vacation rental services like Airbnb, HomeAway and Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO). Those companies are also held responsible if a rental doesn't have the proper licensing. The decision has many wondering what could happen to short-term vacation rental rules in other cities like San Diego.

There are currently an estimated 6,000 Airbnb properties around San Diego.

Last year, the San Diego City Council voted to implement strict regulations on short term rentals. But after some back and forth, the council ultimately rescinded that decision with plans to go back to the drawing board sometime this year.

Airbnb and HomeAway expressed disappointment regarding the decision in Santa Monica.