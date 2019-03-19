Strict vacation rental rules upheld in Santa Monica, could this impact San Diego?

The San Diego Zoo's Safari Park hosted a birthday celebration Tuesday for Joanne, one of the gorillas in its Gorilla Forest habitat.
A federal appeals court recently upheld Santa Monica’s strict vacation rental rules. Just this past week, a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Santa Monica rule prohibiting vacation-rental stays unless a resident is present.
San Diego lifeguards are reminding beachgoers entering the ocean to shuffle their feet to avoid painful encounters with stingrays.
A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a 357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.
San Diego State University officials say a program at the school is meant to turn the sophomore slump into sophomore success. But some students argue that it will hurt their wallets more than help their grades.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 54-year-old man who was killed when the big rig he was driving crashed and overturned on a winding rural road a few miles southwest of Palomar Mountain State Park.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Monday to expand city-imposed curfews on five local parks in North Park, City Heights and near Balboa Park.
The city of San Diego will host the first of three tryouts Tuesday to fill more than 40 pool lifeguard and manager positions for the summer.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures cooler, but still mild and warm. Patchy morning fog will make way for mostly sunny skies.
UC San Diego campus police are investigating generalized threats of violence written on restroom doors in the Geisel Library, the university announced Tuesday.