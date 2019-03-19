San Diego environmental group raises issue of erosion in Maple Canyon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Members of a local environmental group went before the San Diego City Council on Tuesday.

The group claims that Maple Canyon in Bankers Hill is eroding. Their goal is to convince the council to support a plan that the group says would help prevent erosion and flooding in the canyon.

Eric Bowlby from San Diego Canyonland said, “every time it rains, the storm waters blow through the canyon and the sediment comes downhill onto Pacific Coast Highway and in the bay. It is disrupting business traffic trying to get to the airport. We need to do something about it this year.”

Maple Canyon is located near Interstate 5 and Laurel Street in Bankers Hill.

Currently the group is applying for $2 million in disaster relief funds from the federal government, but the group needs the council’s support to be approved for the money.

There was no vote by the council on Tuesday.

Photos courtesy of Eric Bowlby