'Migrant Voices Today’ film challenge finalists at San Diego Latino Film Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There is an incredible opportunity Tuesday night for film enthusiasts. Chosen from 300 film entries from around the world, 15 finalists in the "Migrant Voices Today" film challenge will be screened as part of the 26th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival.

Founder of the festival Ethan van Thillo and director Kayla Mulholland spoke with Morning Extra about the film challenge and the festival.

The festival is taking place at AMC 18 Fashion Valley theaters and Digital Gym CINEMA in North Park through March 24. Organizers say it has grown from a student film festival called Cine Estudiantil into one of the largest Latino film festivals in the world.

“With the current political climate surrounding ‘The Border Wall’ and immigration, the proliferation of authentic Latino perspectives is more meaningful now than ever, and the 26th edition of the SDLFF is committed to giving filmmakers a platform to accomplish this,” reads a statement from the festival organizers.

The 15 finalists in the “Migrant Voices Today” challenge will be screened Tuesday at 7 p.m. at AMC Fashion Valley. Two winners will be announced; “Best Emerging Artist” will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and “Best Professional Media Maker” will receive a cash prize of $5,000.

