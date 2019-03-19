Celebrate "Pub Madness" with brews, burgers and basketball at 10 Barrel Brewing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - March Madness is underway!

The NCAA tournament runs from March 21 through April 8 and a local pub is capitalizing on its popularity.

If you're already familiar with the term March Madness, 10 Barrel Brewing hopes San Diegans will also get in on the fun of "Pub Madness."

10 Barrel Brewing is located in the East Village and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The brewpub stays open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and invites basketball fans to enjoy the food and brew in the lounge area. It's equipped with a 70-inch TV screen, a 12-foot projector screen and plenty of wooden tables for patrons.

Make sure to fill out a bracket and then follow 10 Barrel San Diego on their social media accounts for a chance to shoot a basketball through a hoop and win a prize.

In the News 8 video report, Ashley Jacobs is joined by players from the San Diego Kings and reveals her favorite part of Pub Madness.