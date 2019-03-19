First ducklings of the season arrive at the San Diego Wildlife Center

Kimpton's Hotel Palomar is the first of twenty Kimpton hotels across the country to launch a social experiment involving guests in their San Diego-themed room.
A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a 357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.
Four-time New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, and speaker Gretchen Rubin visited the News 8 Morning Show studio to talk about her new book "Outer Order, Inner Calm." Her book offers a multitude of ideas to help readers de-clutter and simplify to make room for happiness.
March Madness is underway! The NCAA tournament runs through April 8th and a local pub is capitalizing on its popularity.
The first ducklings of the season arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s San Diego Wildlife Center in Carlsbad this week.
A low-pressure storm system is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light rain and a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday morning on suspicion of stabbing a man and a dog in Vista, authorities said.
There is an incredible opportunity Tuesday night for film enthusiasts. Chosen from 300 film entries from around the world, 15 finalists in the "Migrant Voices Today" film challenge will be screened as part of the 26th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival.
The San Diego Zoo's Safari Park hosted a birthday celebration Tuesday for Joanne, one of the gorillas in its Gorilla Forest habitat.