First ducklings of the season arrive at the San Diego Wildlife Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The first ducklings of the season arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s San Diego Wildlife Center (SDWC) in Carlsbad this week.

The center says their arrival is an indication that more wildlife babies will soon be on the way.

“We received 10 tiny ducklings from a good Samaritan who found them in the road with no sign of their mother anywhere,” said SDWC Director Trish Jackman. “It is possible she got chased away and was trying to make her way back. But it was risky to leave them in the middle of the road without her. So far, all are strong and doing well.”

Baby duck season begins in March and lasts through July; it is common for ducklings to get separated this time of year, according to the SDWC.

Volunteers at the center will keep the ducklings warm, feed them special food and give them supervised swimming lessons until they are ready to return to the wild.

“Our goal is to teach them everything they need to know to survive in the wild, but to make sure they’re not too comfortable around humans,” said Jackman. “They need to be ducks, not pets. Even though we’ll do a great job with these ducklings, they still have many lessons to learn.”

For more information about the San Diego Wildlife Center and a list of supplies needed to care for the new arrivals visit sdwildlife.org.

See below for video of the ducklings courtesy of SDWC.