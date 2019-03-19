Storm system expected to bring rain, thunderstorms to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A low-pressure storm system is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light rain and a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.



The system is expected to move inland across Southern California Tuesday night and could begin dropping rain late in the evening, forecasters said.



Coastal and inland-valley areas could get up to a quarter-inch of rain through Thursday night, while around four-tenths of an inch could fall in the mountains and around two-tenths of an inch is forecast for the deserts, according to the NWS.



Snow levels will fall to around 5,000 feet by late Wednesday night and remain there through Thursday night, forecasters said.



The storm will also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening.



The NWS issued a high surf advisory that will go into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and last until 1 p.m. Friday.



Waves ranging from 4 to 8 feet are expected and strong rip currents could create dangerous swimming conditions, according to the NWS.



The inclement weather is expected to leave the region by late Thursday night and make way for another low-pressure system set to reach Southern California on Saturday, forecasters said.

