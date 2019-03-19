Hotel Palomar in San Diego connects guests through an in-room interactive social experiment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Kimpton's Hotel Palomar is the first of twenty Kimpton hotels across the country to launch a social experiment involving guests in their San Diego-themed room.

When staying at the hotel and in a room, guests are encouraged to share their experience using the hashtag #kimptonstayhumanproject. As guests share their travel experience online, the hotel hopes they'll also connect with other hotel patrons through interactive experiences they have set up within the room.

As an example, one of the rooms is equipped with decorative surfboards provided by lifestyle and apparel company Everyday California. The props can be used as a backdrop when taking photos with the Polaroid camera provided for guests. Guests can then leave their photos on the photo wall inside the room.

Along with the photo wall, there is also a chalkboard wall where guests can leave notes for future guests, all while enjoying a flight of drinks from Second Chance Beer Company.

In the News 8 video report, Ashley Jacobs visits the Kimpton Hotel Palomar and gives a preview of the new themed room that helps connect hotel guests to the San Diego lifestyle.