Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico arrive for hearings in US

The same type of concertina wire used to reinforce the border fence between San Ysidro and Tijuana has turned up on houses south of the border, according to reports. The Border Patrol says some wire was stolen but later recovered by law enforcement. They could not confirm reports that any stolen wire was used around homes in Tijuana.
Two local political groups called today on San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser to resign, and the county Democratic Party was mulling whether to do the same, in response to allegations that he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and tracking down a would-be kidnapper who grabbed a toddler on a Morena-area roadside, dropping her and fleeing when her mother began hitting him.
The first scheduled hearings under a new Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts will be held Tuesday in San Diego.
In the wake of a massive college bribery scheme, the schools caught in the middle have been left facing a thorny question: What to do about the students who may have been admitted through fraud?
Kimpton's Hotel Palomar is the first of twenty Kimpton hotels across the country to launch a social experiment involving guests in their San Diego-themed room.
A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a 357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.
Four-time New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, and speaker Gretchen Rubin visited the News 8 Morning Show studio to talk about her new book "Outer Order, Inner Calm." Her book offers a multitude of ideas to help readers de-clutter and simplify to make room for happiness.
March Madness is underway! The NCAA tournament runs through April 8th and a local pub is capitalizing on its popularity.
The first ducklings of the season arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s San Diego Wildlife Center in Carlsbad this week.