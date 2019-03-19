San Diego Unified School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser denies sexual abuse allegations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser on Tuesday night denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018 that prompted two local political groups to call for him to resign.

"There is no truth to these allegations," Beiser told News 8 through a statement. "We believe they are politically motivated and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves."

A lawsuit filed Monday, naming Beiser and his spouse, Dan Mock, as defendants, alleges that the educator and the anonymous alleged victim first met in 2013, when the latter was an intern for Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego.

The suit alleges that Beiser, at various times over a five-year period, date-raped the plaintiff, solicited oral sex from him, groped him multiple times and made increasingly aggressive and physically abusive attempts at seduction. Mock failed to help the alleged victim when he was at the couple's home, according to the complaint.

San Diego Democrats for Equality issued a statement calling for Beiser to resign, saying the organization is "deeply disappointed and offended." The organization also affirmed that it will not accept or tolerate sexual harassment and assault of any kind.

The San Diego County Democratic Party also swiftly moved to condemn Beiser's alleged actions, stating that it will consider a resolution tonight to formally call for Beiser to resign.

"Our party will move quickly to ensure the safety of our members, to secure justice for survivors, and to hold accountable any public official who would seek to use their power to abuse others," said party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy.

The Republican Party of San Diego County suggested that rumors have percolated for years about Beiser's activities and called on him to resign immediately if any of the lawsuit's allegations are accurate.

"The sheer number of, and graphic details in, the accusations against Kevin Beiser are shocking," said Tony Krvaric, chairman of the county Republican Party. "We call for a full and immediate investigation and urge anyone with additional information to contact San Diego Police Department."

District representatives said they had no comment on the allegations.

Beiser, who was elected to the school board in 2010, is listed as a math teacher at Castle Park Middle School in Chula Vista and has filed to run for San Diego City Council next year in District 7.

In a statement to News 8, Kevin Beiser said: