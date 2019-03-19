Concertina wire stolen from border fence, possibly used on homes in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The same type of concertina wire used to reinforce the border fence between San Ysidro and Tijuana has turned up on houses south of the border, according to reports. The Border Patrol says some wire was stolen but was later recovered by law enforcement. They could not confirm reports that any stolen wire was used around homes in Tijuana.

Back in November, layers of concertina wire were added to reinforce the border to prevent members of the migrant caravan from illegally crossing into the U.S. Operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were temporarily closed while crews added barriers and concertina wire to stop large groups from rushing the border.

Now that same kind of razor wire has been spotted on homes in Tijuana lining the top of them.

News 8 cameras captured footage of some wire around a tent as homeowners are seemingly try to protect their property from crime.

Tijuana's secretary of public safety Marco Antonio Sotomayor told News 8 the following regarding the reports:

"We’ve had some incidents with the wiring, even with injuries of some people stealing material used to protect from people crossing into the U.S.”

Sotomayor says they've had incidents of people stealing the wire and that his department immediately reacted to the theft.

"Unfortunately, in these incidents when we get the info it’s too late. We can't find the suspects,” he said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued the following statement when News 8 reached out for comment:

A 14-mile wall construction project began in June 2018 in San Diego. The old eight to 10-foot high Vietnam-era landing mat wall is being removed, and new 18-foot high bollard-style wall with anti-climb plate is being built. The project is near completion. During construction, gaps were temporarily created in order to make way for the new wall. Concertina wire was used to fill these gaps, making it susceptible to damage and theft from the south side of the border. Because of increased border incursions, concertina wire was temporarily used to enhance the old wall until the new wall could be constructed. Some concertina wire was stolen but was later recovered by Mexican law enforcement partners and returned to the Border Patrol. We are grateful for this partnership, as it enhances border security efforts for both countries. San Diego Sector cannot confirm reports that the stolen material is being used to provide security around homes in Tijuana.

