San Diego medical examiner puts 20+ years of data online

Westboro Baptist Church has gained notoriety for their protests targeting the LGBT community and other minority groups. They also show up at the funerals of fallen U.S. troops. Westboro members are now planning protests at two high schools in East County San Diego.
Two local political groups called today on San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser to resign, and the county Democratic Party was mulling whether to do the same, in response to allegations that he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and tracking down a would-be kidnapper who grabbed a toddler on a Morena-area roadside, dropping her and fleeing when her mother began hitting him.
A federal appeals court recently upheld Santa Monica’s strict vacation rental rules. Just this past week, a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Santa Monica rule prohibiting vacation-rental stays unless a resident is present.
Everybody loves a new pair of pajamas. Those are words Oceanside resident, Margaret Dailey, has lived by for the past ten years.
Valuable comparisons and conclusions can be drawn from the types and circumstances of sudden unexpected deaths that occur in San Diego County, and in changes over time. Officials with the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner are releasing 22 years’ worth of data–from 1997 to the third quarter of 2018–in a free searchable online portal.
Several asylum seekers who are being forced to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration court told a judge Tuesday that they are afraid to return to Mexico as they await their next hearing — a development that introduces a new wrinkle to a major U.S. policy shift.
The same type of concertina wire used to reinforce the border fence between San Ysidro and Tijuana has turned up on houses south of the border, according to reports. The Border Patrol says some wire was stolen but later recovered by law enforcement. They could not confirm reports that any stolen wire was used around homes in Tijuana.
In the wake of a massive college bribery scheme, the schools caught in the middle have been left facing a thorny question: What to do about the students who may have been admitted through fraud?
Kimpton's Hotel Palomar is the first of twenty Kimpton hotels across the country to launch a social experiment involving guests in their San Diego-themed room.