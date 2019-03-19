Zevely Zone: Pajama Lady sews 7,000 pairs of PJs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Everybody loves a new pair of pajamas. Those are words Oceanside resident, Margaret Dailey, has lived by for the past ten years.

Margaret has earned the nickname “PJ Crazy” as a volunteer for the non-profit organization called The Pajama Project.

Margaret has quietly volunteered for over a decade sewing warm flannel pajamas for those needing comfort in our community. Last year she sewed 800 pairs of pajamas and pajama pants. She estimates that she has sewn 7000 pairs of pajamas and pajama pants over the years.

"My favorite size is extra small because I know the little ones go to children in need," said Dailey with tears in her eyes. Margaret irons every pair of pajamas donated to homeless children, war veterans and abused spouses.

Margaret has used her love of sewing in so many other ways - she helps out her neighbors with sewing repairs and has invited individuals that need some love, support or healing in their lives to join the group to work through their stress.

Margaret is also a 40 gallon platelet donor and the disaster preparedness lead in her neighborhood.

If you want to learn more about The Pajama Project, visit their Facebook page.