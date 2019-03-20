Elisabeth Kimmel's family charity under investigation in Illinois

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A week after former KFMB owner Elisabeth Kimmel was charged with felony charges stemming from alleged bribes paid to get her son and daughter into top-ranked universities in the country, the Kimmel’s family foundation is now under investigation by the Illinois attorney general.

Prosecutors allege that Kimmel used $475,000 from the Meyer Charitable Foundation to pay for the bribes and then wrote off the payments as donations.

The Meyer Charitable Foundation, which is registered in the state of Illinois, is estimated to have $27 million in assets. The Illinois state attorney said he is now investigating Kimmel’s charity because the indictment, which originated in Boston, indicates it is connected to the college admissions scheme.

According to the foundation’s 990 forms, The Meyer Charitable Foundation donated to the following San Diego charities: The Bishop School (2017), Father Joe’s Villages (2016), Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego Food Bank, the opera, the Police Foundation and the La Jolla YMCA.

The charity’s 2018 tax form indicate that its largest donation for that year was for $200,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation.

The Key Worldwide Foundation is the foundation now at the center college admissions scandal and under investigation by the FBI and Department of Justice.

The case has led to 33 parents, including Elisabeth Kimmel, being charged in an alleged scheme to cheat their children into some of the top universities in the nation.

Allegedly, the payments out of the Meyer Charitable Foundation paid for Kimmel’s daughter's admission into Georgetown as a tennis recruit and her son's admission into USC as a track recruit. Records indicate neither played those sports.

Besides the $200,000 payment to the Key Worldwide Foundation between 2017 and 2018, records indicate a $50,000 donation was made to the USC’s Women’s Athletics’ Board. Other tax forms indicate $5,000 were given to Georgetown University.

An affidavit indicates the Meyer Charitable Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation between 2013 and 2014, but the charitable list was not attached to both tax forms.

Records show Elisabeth Kimmel resigned as director from the corporation that runs First Busey Bank. She is scheduled to be in federal court in Boston on March 29, 2019.

Kimmel owned KFMB Stations for decades before she sold it to TEGNA, Inc. in 2018.

Elisabeth Kimmel’s husband is Gregory Kimmel – a former San Diego County deputy district attorney. He has not been charged so far in the case.

RELATED COVERAGE