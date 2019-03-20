Man, 63, missing in Santee

A 63-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented if contacted went missing Tuesday.
A week after former KFMB owner Elisabeth Kimmel was charged with felony charges stemming from alleged bribes paid to get her son and daughter into top-ranked universities in the country, the Kimmel’s family foundation is now under investigation by the Illinois attorney general.
San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser on Tuesday night denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018 that prompted two local political groups to call for him to resign.
A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a 357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.
Quiet and cool tonight as more clouds move in over San Diego ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will bring us rain by Wednesday morning, resulting in mostly light and moderate rain. Additionally, there is a slight chance for thunderstorms with the passage of the front on Wednesday afternoon through the early evening hours.
Valuable comparisons and conclusions can be drawn from the types and circumstances of sudden unexpected deaths that occur in San Diego County, and in changes over time.
Westboro Baptist Church has gained notoriety for their protests targeting the LGBT community and other minority groups. They also show up at the funerals of fallen U.S. troops. Westboro members are now planning protests at two high schools in East County San Diego.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and tracking down a would-be kidnapper who grabbed a toddler on a Morena-area roadside, dropping her and fleeing when her mother began hitting him.
A federal appeals court recently upheld Santa Monica’s strict vacation rental rules. Just this past week, a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Santa Monica rule prohibiting vacation-rental stays unless a resident is present.
Everybody loves a new pair of pajamas. Those are words Oceanside resident, Margaret Dailey, has lived by for the past ten years.