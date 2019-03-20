Man, 63, missing in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - A 63-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented if contacted went missing Tuesday.

Jose ``Raul'' Martinez was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Park Center Drive in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Martinez is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and white shoes, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Santee Station at (619) 956-4000.