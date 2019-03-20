Man, 63, missing in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man, 63, missing in Santee

Posted: Updated:

SANTEE (CNS) - A 63-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented if contacted went missing Tuesday.

Jose ``Raul'' Martinez was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Park Center Drive in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Martinez is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and white shoes, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Santee Station at (619) 956-4000.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man, 63, missing in Santee

    Man, 63, missing in Santee

    Wednesday, March 20 2019 2:40 AM EDT2019-03-20 06:40:29 GMT

    A 63-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented if contacted went missing Tuesday.

     

    A 63-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented if contacted went missing Tuesday.

     

  • Elisabeth Kimmel's family charity under investigation in Illinois

    Elisabeth Kimmel's family charity under investigation in Illinois

    Wednesday, March 20 2019 1:42 AM EDT2019-03-20 05:42:47 GMT

    A week after former KFMB owner Elisabeth Kimmel was charged with felony charges stemming from alleged bribes paid to get her son and daughter into top-ranked universities in the country, the Kimmel’s family foundation is now under investigation by the Illinois attorney general.

     

    A week after former KFMB owner Elisabeth Kimmel was charged with felony charges stemming from alleged bribes paid to get her son and daughter into top-ranked universities in the country, the Kimmel’s family foundation is now under investigation by the Illinois attorney general.

     

  • San Diego Unified School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser denies sexual abuse allegations

    San Diego Unified School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser denies sexual abuse allegations

    Wednesday, March 20 2019 1:36 AM EDT2019-03-20 05:36:08 GMT

    San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser on Tuesday night denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018 that prompted two local political groups to call for him to resign.

     

    San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser on Tuesday night denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018 that prompted two local political groups to call for him to resign.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.