$550 million Powerball drawing Wednesday

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $550 million.

MarketWatch reports it's the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $335.8 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).