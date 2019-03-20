$550 million Powerball drawing Wednesday

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $550 million.
MarketWatch reports it's the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.
Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $335.8 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.
The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).
Pechanga Resort & Casino are doing their part in giving back to the local community. The Resort & Casino have programs ranging from empowering women to helping the less fortunate.
March's full moon will be the third supermoon in as many months, but don't take this moon for granted. It's also the last supermoon of 2019.
Police are investigating a home invasion where two men broke into an elderly woman's Valencia Park home and tied her up.
San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser on Tuesday night denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018 that prompted two local political groups to call for him to resign.
A week after former KFMB owner Elisabeth Kimmel was charged with felony charges stemming from alleged bribes paid to get her son and daughter into top-ranked universities in the country, the Kimmel’s family foundation is now under investigation by the Illinois attorney general.
A storm system moving in from the northwest could drop light rain in San Diego County Wednesday and will bring a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
An area of low pressure and associated cold front will bring us rain by Wednesday morning, resulting in mostly light and moderate rain. Additionally, there is a slight chance for thunderstorms with the passage of the front on Wednesday afternoon through the early evening hours.
A couple walking their dog in Oceanside Tuesday came across a shotgun and a .357 revolver lying in the road, according to police.
A 63-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and may become disoriented if contacted went missing Tuesday.