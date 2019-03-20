Elderly woman tied up in Valencia Park home invasion, suspects on the loose

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police are investigating a home invasion where two men broke into an elderly woman's Valencia Park home and tied her up.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, an 81-year-old woman called police to report a robbery at her house in the 800 block of Oakhurst Drive.

The victim told officers someone rang her doorbell, and when she answered, two masked men forced their way inside.

The woman said one of them had a gun, took her upstairs, tied her up and stole cash from her before fleeing.

Police said the woman was able to untie herself and called authorities.

“She’s shaken up over the incident, she has no other physical injuries other than being tied up,” Lt. Michael Swanson said.

Officers are searching for the two men in the surrounding area.

A detailed description of the men was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.