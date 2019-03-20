Pechanga Resort & Casino gives back to community through unique programs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pechanga Resort & Casino are doing their part in giving back to the local community. The Resort & Casino have programs ranging from empowering women to helping the less fortunate.

Just in time for spring break, Journey at Pechanga is offering free Golf for Girls golf clinics. The 45-minute instruction features a female-friendly environment focused on education, exercise and fun.

As an extension of Pechanga’s Tiny Tees program and Journey Golf Academy, Golf for Girls is designed for girls of all experience levels ages 3-18 and will be offered on the following Sundays:

March 24th

March 21st

April 7th.

Ages 4-7 will play from 12-12:45 p.m. and ages 8-18 from 1-1:45 p.m.

By creating a class designed solely for girls, the goal is to empower young women and make sure they're less intimidated and more engaged by learning alongside their peers. Additionally, when planning for the future, there are more opportunities for female golfers to earn scholarships to college.

Pechanga Resort and Casino has another program that is aimed at helping the less fortunate by donating partially used rolls of toilet paper to organizations that assist the region's underserved. Pechanga donates over 20,000 toilet paper rolls every year. While on the property, News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes a walk with members of the housekeeping team to see how the toilet paper is collected, where it ends up and why this is a crucial program for the community.

