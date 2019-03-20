Pechanga Resort & Casino gives back to community through unique programs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pechanga Resort & Casino are doing their part in giving back to the local community. The Resort & Casino have programs ranging from empowering women to helping the less fortunate.
Just in time for spring break, Journey at Pechanga is offering free Golf for Girls golf clinics. The 45-minute instruction features a female-friendly environment focused on education, exercise and fun.
Checking out the new #FREE #GolfForGirls program at @PechangaCasino - we’re live on @CBS8 in 10 minutes! #UpWith8 @EricNews8 @StellaNews8 @HeatherNews8 @jennymilk pic.twitter.com/rjhk5Cnz9t— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) March 20, 2019
As an extension of Pechanga’s Tiny Tees program and Journey Golf Academy, Golf for Girls is designed for girls of all experience levels ages 3-18 and will be offered on the following Sundays:
Ages 4-7 will play from 12-12:45 p.m. and ages 8-18 from 1-1:45 p.m.
By creating a class designed solely for girls, the goal is to empower young women and make sure they're less intimidated and more engaged by learning alongside their peers. Additionally, when planning for the future, there are more opportunities for female golfers to earn scholarships to college.
ICYMI: @PechangaCasino donates more than 20k rolls of partially unused TP to local shelters each year @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @EricNews8 @StellaNews8 pic.twitter.com/K46zQNkR27— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) March 20, 2019
Pechanga Resort and Casino has another program that is aimed at helping the less fortunate by donating partially used rolls of toilet paper to organizations that assist the region's underserved. Pechanga donates over 20,000 toilet paper rolls every year. While on the property, News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes a walk with members of the housekeeping team to see how the toilet paper is collected, where it ends up and why this is a crucial program for the community.
Golf For Girls is a new free golf clinic hosted by Pechanga Resort and Casino. The first lesson is March 24.
Women make a very small part of the golf industry, but Golf for Girls aims to change that with free clinics for girls and young women.
