L.A. chase ends with suspect breakdancing

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (NEWS 8) - Police were able to stop a suspect wanted for reckless driving in the Los Angeles area Tuesday night that ended with the suspect breakdancing.

The suspect lead California Highway Patrol on the northound 405 through Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys and into North Hills. The driver was forced to get off the freeway when traffic backed up on the 118 freeway.

Facebook Video: A slow-speed chase through the Los Angeles area ended with the suspect breakdancing as officers held him at gunpoint. (Mar. 19, 2019). (Courtesy of CBS Newspath).

CHP ended it with a successful pit manuever in the Pacoima area.

The driver surrendered, but not before dancing in front of officers with their guns drawn.

Officers were able to take the man into custody without further incident.