San Diego Padres are front and center on newest Sports Illustrated cover

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Padres are continuing to make national headlines after two of their top players were put on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Newly signed Manny Machado and prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. are on the cover of the magazine's 2019 MLB Preview Edition.

Between Manny Machado and super-prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., the @Padres are one of baseball’s most thrilling young teams https://t.co/pGRVnXYpUv pic.twitter.com/5w38gh4D9J — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2019

The signing of Manny Machado for $300 million during the offseason was the biggest MLB free agent deal in history for just about a week until the Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a $330 million deal.

This month’s Sports Illustrated cover is reminiscent of the Sports Illustrated cover in 2014 where they crowned the Houston Astros as 2017 World Series Champs.

Will the Padres follow suit? We can only hope!

