Officials give update on high water bills in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Public Utilities Department officials say they have made major changes in wake of last year’s high water bill scandal. On Wednesday morning, a meeting was held between PUD officials and an audit committee. This comes after an audit showed that 2,000 water bills sent to San Diego residents last year were incorrect.

Public Works Deputy COO, Johnnie Perkins says those billing issues have been resolved.

In addition, the department says the have worked through 80 percent of the recommendations listed on the audit, including monitoring customer complaints more closely, establishing new guidelines for employee performance, and improving communication between managers and employees.

Last year, News 8 responded to several viewer complaints about high water bills, but the bills weren't the only issue.

A separate audit was done related to the issue of a backlog of more than 25,000 broke water meter boxes and lids. PUD officials maintain, they have made improvements in that area as well.

