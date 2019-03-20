Book claims California woman in prison for murdering her children may be innocent

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A new book released this year claims a California woman accused of setting several fires that killed three of her own children back in 1989 could be innocent of the crimes she is in prison for.

At the time, Jo Ann parks was only 23 years old. She's currently spending life in prison after a court decided she deliberately trapped her three kids in their burning home. The flames took their young lives while she escaped unscathed.

The crime is called maternal filicide and while a seemingly unfathomable act it does happen. But not everyone believes this mother murdered her own flesh and blood.

Journalist and author of the book "Burned: A Story of Murder and the Crime That Wasn't,” Edward Humes spoke to Morning Extra about the case he makes in the book that Jo Ann Parks may not have burned her children to death.

Edward argues that Parks remains in prison without parole even though there have been advances in forensic fire science and burn patterns that are now raising doubts about her conviction.