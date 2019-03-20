Book claims California woman in prison for murdering her children may be innocent

Police are investigating a home invasion during which two men broke into an elderly woman's Valencia Park home and tied her up.
We are getting our first look at new video of the two San Diego defendants accused in a nationwide college admissions scandal. News 8 cameras caught up with Toby MacFarlane at his home in Del Mar on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Elisabeth Kimmel was seen going into the downtown office building of her attorney, Greg Vega.
In early February 2019, the San Diego City Council unanimously voted to repeal a 1983 ordinance prohibiting residents from living in a vehicle on any street within city limits. This is not sitting well with many San Diego residents.
A new book released this year claims a California woman accused of setting several fires that killed three of her own children back in 1989 could be innocent of the crimes she is in prison for.
A storm system moving in from the northwest could drop light rain in San Diego County Wednesday and will bring a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
The University of San Diego confirmed Wednesday that former head men's basketball coach Lamont Smith and two others connected to the school were implicated in what authorities have described as the largest-ever college admissions cheating scandal.
San Diego Unified School Board District B Trustee Kevin Beiser on Tuesday night denied allegations he sexually abused a local political consultant from 2013 to 2018 that prompted two local political groups to call for him to resign.
Public Utilities Department officials say they have made major changes in wake of last year’s high water bill scandal.
The San Diego Padres are continuing to make national headlines after two of their top players were put on the cover of Sports Illustrated.