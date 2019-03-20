Video shows San Diego defendants in college admissions scandal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We are getting our first look at new video of the two San Diego defendants accused in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

News 8 cameras caught up with Toby MacFarlane at his home in Del Mar on Tuesday. He sped away without making a comment regarding the fraud charges against him.

On Wednesday, Elisabeth Kimmel was seen going into the downtown office building of her attorney, Greg Vega.

She responded “No” when a KFMB News 8 producer asked her if she had any response to the federal charges.

Kimmel is the former owner of the KFMB Stations. She sold the company to TEGNA, Inc. last year.

MacFarlane and Kimmel are both charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

A total of 33 parents across the country are accused using cash bribes to cheat their children into top-ranked colleges.

Prosecutors allege the bribe money was funneled through a non-profit organization called The Key, operated out of Newport Beach by its founder Rick Singer.

The complaint says Kimmel paid a total of $475,000 to get her daughter into Georgetown University and her son into USC.

MacFarlane is accused of paying $400,000 in the alleged scheme to get his daughter and son into USC.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in Boston federal court on March 29.

News 8 will have more video of the two local defendants tonight on News 8 at 5 and 6:30.

