UCSD researchers discover enzyme indicator of pancreatic cancer

Consumers may want to think twice about what they’re putting into their shopping cart the next time they stroll through the produce section of a grocery store.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug specifically developed for severe depression after childbirth.
The month of February is typically the coldest in San Diego - especially when it comes to the water temperature off our coastline. The nurse practitioners said some die-hard beach and surf enthusiasts are paying the price.
With the weather warming up, many in San Diego will be enjoying time outdoors again. But do you know how to stay safe in the sun?
It's the month of March and the madness is underway as college basketball teams across the country, including the SDSU Aztecs mens basketball team, are battling for spots in the NCAA tournament.
A nasty bacterial infection is making its way around the county, and the nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said it is taking a toll on young patients.
Getting you motivated this Monday is health and wellness expert Christine Lusita. Christine recently attended the Natural Food Expo and shared with Morning Extra some of the most popular trends she saw.
Our recent cold, wet weather has meant staying indoors for a lot of San Diegans. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said that quite often leads to a spike in the spread of viral infections.
Cold and flu season have slowed down in San Diego. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said a new variety of issues has popped up on the local health front.
A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart. The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).
