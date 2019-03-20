Report ranks Tijuana most violent city in the world

On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council will address a resolution to support the legalization of ferrets. It is a resolution that has been met with opposition.
The University of San Diego confirmed Wednesday that former head men's basketball coach Lamont Smith and two others connected to the school were implicated in what authorities have described as the largest-ever college admissions cheating scandal.
A newly released report, paints a grim picture of what's happening in Mexico and cities like Tijuana as the border town was named the most violent city in the world in 2018.
There was an adorable sight at the San Diego International Airport on Wednesday. Future guide dogs in training were paired up with handlers to work on their obedience skills. News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett has a look at the tail-wagging tutorial at Terminal Two.
We are getting our first look at new video of the two San Diego defendants accused in a nationwide college admissions scandal. News 8 cameras caught up with Toby MacFarlane at his home in Del Mar on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Elisabeth Kimmel was seen going into the downtown office building of her attorney, Greg Vega.
Public Utilities Department officials say they have made major changes in wake of last year’s high water bill scandal.
UC San Diego researchers announced Wednesday that they may have found a way to predict pancreatic cancer severity and development by determining a patient's levels of two enzymes.
Police are investigating a home invasion during which two men broke into an elderly woman's Valencia Park home and tied her up.
In early February 2019, the San Diego City Council unanimously voted to repeal a 1983 ordinance prohibiting residents from living in a vehicle on any street within city limits. This is not sitting well with many San Diego residents.
A new book released this year claims a California woman accused of setting several fires that killed three of her own children back in 1989 could be innocent of the crimes she is in prison for.