Encinitas to consider ferret legalization proclamation

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) – Ferrets are illegal in California, but many people have them as pets. In a case out of La Mesa, Pat Wright served time for having three ferret pets. Now he is fighting to make Ferrets legal in California.

On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council will address a resolution to support the legalization of ferrets. It is a resolution that has been met with opposition.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said if ferrets escape from captivity, they could possibly form feral colonies, prey on and threaten wildlife. Wright, however, disputes that claim.

“There are no feral Ferrets. They are just house pets,” he said.

Wright was put in jail for owning ferrets.

“I have been arrested. I have had my door broken – 17 days in max security,” he said.

Ferrets are only banned in California and Hawaii, and Wright wants to change that.

Local ecologist, Dennis Lee Writs, said ferrets “can escape or be released and then they return to acting like the veracious predators they are naturally in the wild.”

Don Rideout writes: “Once released, these animals can wreak havoc on local ecosystems.”

Christina Simokat writes: “Ferrets could easily become an invasive species in our temperature climate – killing native wildlife and competing with them for scare resources.

Even if passed, the resolution would not change the law, but Wright said it would be more of a symbolic move.

“Fore me, it is an issue of freedom and fairness,” he said.

Wright said he hopes that if passed, it will get the attention of legislatures.