Pacific Beach Town Council takes on vehicle habitation

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) - The Pacific Beach Town Council meeting on Wednesday tacked the issue of vehicle habitation as it searches for solutions.

The town council also heard from Pacific Beach residents on how the recent repeal of vehicle habitation ordinance is affecting their community.

One Pacific Beach resident told News 8 there has been a school bus parked in front of her house, near Fanuel Park, and is worried about all the drugs, trash and feces being left behind by people sleeping in their car.

According to the Pacific Beach Town Council president, a San Diego mayor representative told him the mayor is looking into a new ordinance to address vehicle habitation.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Dreams For Change – which operates safe parking lots for homeless in cars – talked about their efforts and looking for an RV lot.

Councilman Campbell’s representative talked about a proposed south shore safe lot.