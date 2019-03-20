Pacific Beach Town Council takes on vehicle habitation

A growing number of Americans say immigration levels should remain the same or increase, according to a major U.S. survey, a shift that comes as the Trump administration has ramped up immigration enforcement.
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.
Scheduling glitches led an immigration judge to deny the Trump administration's request to order four Central American migrants deported because they failed to show for initial hearings Wednesday in the U.S. while being forced to wait in Mexico.
The Pacific Beach Town Council meeting on Wednesday tacked the issue of vehicle habitation as it searches for solutions.
Spring made its entrance with a modest splash in the San Diego area Wednesday as a cool storm out of the northwest brought mostly light rain to the already well-saturated region.
On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council will address a resolution to support the legalization of ferrets. It is a resolution that has been met with opposition.
This Sunday will be your chance to audition for the next season of the hit CBS show "Big Brother." And who better to ask for casting call advice than last year's winner?
The University of San Diego confirmed Wednesday that former head men's basketball coach Lamont Smith and two others connected to the school were implicated in what authorities have described as the largest-ever college admissions cheating scandal.
A newly released report, paints a grim picture of what's happening in Mexico and cities like Tijuana as the border town was named the most violent city in the world in 2018.