Poll: More Americans want immigration to stay the same

Scattered showers and storms swept through San Diego earlier today. Most of the rainfall was under a quarter of an inch with a couple cities close to half an inch. Isolated showers are expected of the rest of the night.
The City of Encinitas on Wednesday took up a proposal to support the legalization of ferrets which are illegal in California, but some residents want to be able to have them as pets.
People living in their vehicles has become a contentious issue with many residents expressing safety concerns, and on Wednesday, the Pacific Beach Town Council heard more of those concerns as it searches for ideas to fix the situation.
A growing number of Americans say immigration levels should remain the same or increase, according to a major U.S. survey, a shift that comes as the Trump administration has ramped up immigration enforcement.
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.
Scheduling glitches led an immigration judge to deny the Trump administration's request to order four Central American migrants deported because they failed to show for initial hearings Wednesday in the U.S. while being forced to wait in Mexico.
Spring made its entrance with a modest splash in the San Diego area Wednesday as a cool storm out of the northwest brought mostly light rain to the already well-saturated region.
This Sunday will be your chance to audition for the next season of the hit CBS show "Big Brother." And who better to ask for casting call advice than last year's winner?
The University of San Diego confirmed Wednesday that former head men's basketball coach Lamont Smith and two others connected to the school were implicated in what authorities have described as the largest-ever college admissions cheating scandal.