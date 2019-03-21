Storm could bring scattered showers before leaving San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A low-pressure system could drop light rain Thursday in San Diego County before leaving the region, according to the National Weather Service.



The storm system moving to the southeast could douse the region with showers until Thursday evening and is expected to make its exit by Thursday night, forecasters said.



In a 24-hour period ending around 3 a.m., Ramona got the most precipitation, with 0.58 of an inch, followed by 0.45 near Miramar Lake; 0.4 in the Palomar area; 0.39 in Escondido; 0.38 in Descanso; 0.37 in Skyline Ranch and Pine Hills and 0.32 in Pine Valley, according to the NWS.



Other rainfall totals include 0.31 near Lake Cuyamaca and Flinn Springs; 0.29 near Birch Hill; 0.25 in Carlsbad; 0.23 in the Miramar area; 0.22 in Alpine; 0.17 in Solana Beach; 0.16 at Lindbergh Field; 0.14 in Poway; 0.11 in Fallbrook and 0.09 in La Mesa.



The chance of measurable precipitation Thursday is 70 percent everywhere except the deserts, which have a 20 percent chance, forecasters said.



The storm could drop up to one-tenth of an inch of rain in coastal and inland-valley areas Thursday, while up to a quarter-inch is expected in the mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch is expected in the deserts.



Snow levels will remain around 5,000 feet, according to the NWS.



The NWS issued a high surf advisory that will last until 1 p.m. Friday.



Waves ranging from 5 to 8 feet are expected and strong rip currents could create dangerous swimming conditions, according to the NWS.



The NWS also issued a wind advisory that will last until 11 a.m. Thursday.



Winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph, are expected to blow to the west before subsiding by the afternoon.



The storm is expected to move southeast out of the region by Thursday night then dry weather is expected Friday before another low-pressure system brings a slight chance of showers on Saturday, forecasters said.

??‍?? Surf's Up, SoCal! ??‍??



A building west swell will generate high surf at the beaches today into tomorrow. Hazardous swimming conditions are possible. See below for more details! #cawx #surf #marinesafety pic.twitter.com/3h3US9GrAJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 20, 2019