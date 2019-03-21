Overturned Dole truck snarls traffic near I-5 in National City

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - A semi-truck lost control on Interstate 5 and veered off the freeway, crashing onto a National City street Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m., when a Dole truck blew a tire and overturned, crashing through the northbound I-5 guardrail near Main Street, barely missing some power lines, CHP said. No injuries were reported.

CHP shut down a section of Roosevelt Avenue as crews worked to remove the truck.