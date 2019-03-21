Overturned Dole truck snarls traffic near I-5 in National City

SeaWorld will kick off a celebration of its 55th anniversary Thursday with various amenities, discounts and park attractions.
A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in an alley in the La Presa area south of Spring Valley, authorities said.
A semi-truck lost control on Interstate 5 and veered off the freeway, crashing onto a National City street Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
We are getting our first look at new video of the two San Diego defendants accused in a nationwide college admissions scandal. News 8 cameras caught up with Toby MacFarlane at his home in Del Mar on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Elisabeth Kimmel was seen going into the downtown office building of her attorney, Greg Vega.
Two separate outages this morning knocked out power to nearly 4,000 utility customers across San Diego County.
People living in their vehicles has become a contentious issue with many residents expressing safety concerns, and on Wednesday, the Pacific Beach Town Council heard more of those concerns as it searches for ideas to fix the situation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.
A low-pressure system could drop light rain Thursday in San Diego County before leaving the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Light and scattered rain in some areas of San Diego County this morning. A break in the rain and clouds may come late in the morning, but rain and clouds will return in the afternoon.
A brand of baby's cough syrup sold nationwide at Dollar General stores is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bacteria that could lead to vomiting or diarrhea and, in rare cases, could be fatal.