Two outages leave nearly 4,000 customers without power across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two separate outages this morning knocked out power to nearly 4,000 utility customers across San Diego County.

The first outage was reported around 5:55 a.m. affecting about 2,109 customers in San Marcos and Carlsbad, according to San Diego Gas and Electric's online outage map. The second outage was reported around 7:15 a.m. affecting around 1,859 SDG&E customers in the Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual areas, according to the outage map.

The first outage had an estimated restoration time of 10:30 a.m., while the second outage was expected to be fully restored by 11:30 a.m., according to SDG&E.

The utility company was assessing both outages to determine their causes.