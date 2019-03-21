KAABOO releases 2019 lineup

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - KAABOO released its lineup Thursday morning, with Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons headlining the 2019 music festival.

Black Eyed Peas, Duran Duran, OneRepublic, Switchfoot, Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan and Boyz II Men were among other famous names organizers of the three-day music festival announced Thursday.

San Diego’s largest music, art and comedy festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-15 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Three-day passes are on sale now and can be purchased online via KAABOOD website.

See the full lineup posted on Facebook by organizers below: