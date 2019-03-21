WATCH LIVE: 2019 Super Bloom causing major congestion for City of Lake Elsinore

At 11:30 a.m., the City of Lake Elsinore will be broadcasting live with information addressing the challenges related to the 2019 Super Bloom in Walker Canyon.

To watch on YouTube, Click Here.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 2019 Super Bloom in Walker Canyon, which is attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the City of Lake Elsinore is causing significant traffic congestion on Interstate 15 and surrounding roadways.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the City of Lake Elsinore announced a poppy field "shutdown" before re-opening Monday due to the overwhelming crowds of people visiting Walker Canyon to see the poppy super bloom.

City, County, Transportation and Public Safety personnel have been working together this week to create a unified approach to addressing the increasing challenges related to this year’s Super Bloom.

This includes increasing available resources and support, implementing additional traffic control measures, increased enforcement, expanded public notices, and improved access plans that ensure the overall safety of those visiting Walker Canyon while also reducing the impact to residents.

Lake Elsinore police chief says this #superbloom is “unlike anything the city has seen before.” Walker Canyon can only be accessed by shuttle service this weekend....$10 per person @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) March 21, 2019

